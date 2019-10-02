HAPPENING NOW: Grand-(re)opening celebration at PCC Community Markets’ West Seattle store

Ten minutes after the doors opened at the new PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) West Seattle store this morning, 200 shoppers had already entered.

The line had stretched down the block across the California SW side of the new 24,000-square-foot store – twice the size of its predecessor:

And then – at two minutes till 9 – this celebratory cake was cut:

As explained in our comprehensive preview look inside the new store on Monday, this is an anniversary party, since PCC opened in West Seattle – on the same site – in 1989. That’s part of what CEO Cate Hardy told the crowd in the moments before opening:

The Super-Krewe played outside the sun-splashed California/Stevens entrance before and during the first shoppers’ entry:

The freebies – including bags of PCC’s custom coffee – went fast. But if you’re headed over to shop, the store is stocked and ready, including the expanded area where you can pick up something for lunch, dinner, snacks, etc., either self-serve or at the deli case.

As noted in our preview, the produce tables are made of cedar reclaimed from the old store, which was demolished in early 2018, eight months after it closed. The new store was built for Living Building Challenge Petal Certification, designed by architect Graham Baba in collaboration with architect of record MG2, and is led by store director Nate Rundle:

If you want to say you were there on Day One, you have until 11 pm (regular hours will be 6 am-11 pm every day).

More festivities ahead, too – the West Seattle High School Band (from across the street) is scheduled to play this afternoon.