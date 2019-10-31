WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: First-ever ‘Magic of Morgan’ celebration

4:10 PM: The new “Magic of Morgan” Halloween celebration – previewed here Wednesday – is on until 5 pm at Morga Junction businesses. We’ve stopped at a few – above, pumpkin decorating is happening inside Youngstown Coffee Company (6032 California SW); below, Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) is offering treats:

4:50 PM: Other participants – Frank at Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW):

.

Julie and Dayton at O’Neill Plumbing (6056 California SW):

(Both those businesses are WSB sponsors.) More West Seattle Halloween coverage to come!