WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: New trick-or-treat event ‘Magic of Morgan’

October 30, 2019 2:40 pm
Businesses in booming Morgan Junction have decided to join the list of local business districts hosting trick-or-treat events. Zoe from Youngstown Coffee Company (6032 California SW) came up with the idea for “Magic of Morgan” – 3-5 pm tomorrow (Halloween), “Businesses will be handing out candy and goodies and Youngstown Coffee will be doing pumpkin decorating.” For 21+, she adds, Beveridge Place Pub has a doggie-costume contest starting at 6 pm. The businesses listed are primarily on both sides of California north of Fauntleroy; Zoe says you might see some last-minute additions. We’re adding this, meantime, to the WSB West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide.

