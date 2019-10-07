7 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to October’s last Monday! First, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide, one listing for tonight:

JACK O’LANTERNS APLENTY: ~100 carved pumpkins on display! (5230 SW Dakota)

And from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LINCOLN PARK WALK: 10 am with Sound Steps. Meet in the center of the north parking lot. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

PUZZLE ROOM CHALLENGE: 4-7 pm, drop-in activity at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

COLLEGE & RESOURCE FAIR: 4:30-7:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point:

The general public, including teens and adults 18 and older, are welcome. Meet with college and university representatives from Seattle and around Washington. The event includes mini-workshops, including learning how to apply and pay for college, information sessions include information on SAT/ACT, Essay Writing, FAFSA.

(6400 Sylvan Way SW)

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Listings for these three Monday night options!

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Oregon), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

MORE AS ALWAYS …. for all ages; see our complete calendar!