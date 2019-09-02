WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: Unsolved deadly bombing, 60 years ago today

Via Twitter, @DuePNW pointed out that HistoryLink is noting the 60th anniversary of a West Seattle murder that remains unsolved to this day: The bomb that killed Pearl Kongsle on September 2, 1959. The case has remained open all these years; three years ago, we featured Mark Jaroslaw‘s video spotlighting an SPD “cold case” detective who was making one last try as he got ready to retire:

Dateline West Seattle: The coldest Cold Case from JaroslawMedia on Vimeo.

The site where this happened, at 46th/Othello, is planned for redevelopment.