Weekend scene: West Seattle Food Bank’s ‘Grand Affair’

This weekend began with a fun way to give to the West Seattle Food Bank. The report and photos were sent by WSFB development director Judi Yazzolino:

The West Seattle Food Bank wants to thank all those that joined us last night at our 4th annual ‘A Grand Affair’ benefit at The Sanctuary at Admiral. We had so much fun raising funds for the 12,700 individuals we serve here in our West Seattle community. Results will be in on Monday but we want to thank the generosity of our incredible West Seattle community.

Picture above is of our staff – Judi Yazzolino, Development Director; Tray Olds, Community Connector; Dick Haggart, Food Rescue; our illustrious Executive Director (with the fake cigar) Fran Yeatts; Lester Yuh, Operations Director; & Karla Marifjeren, Operations Manager.

Second picture – Dan Austin, Peel & Press; Rita Dixson, The Bridge; Heather Scott, Shadowland; Lora Radford, WS Junction Association, with WSFB’s Judi.