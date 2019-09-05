TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch, with advance alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:57 AM: Good morning! Second day with all schools back in session. No current traffic incidents (but in North Delridge, be mindful of the 25th SW fire response).

Road work scheduled to continue today:

Charlestown hill surfacing work west of California – the hill is closed east of 48th

Tomorrow and beyon:

35th/Avalon intersection closure 9 am Friday-6 am Monday. Though Metro had said it would make bus-reroute info public yesterday, as of this morning, still nothing.

Alki Beach Sunset Run – Friday evening 5K at the beach; watch for some closures and parking restrictions 5-8 pm Friday

CAMERA NOTE: While the still images for many SDOT cameras – including the ones on the high bridge – are still not working, the video feeds are, SDOT notes. They’re not directly linkable but if you choose a camera via this map and then choose “video” beneath the image box, it’ll bring the feed up.