UPDATE: House fire in North Delridge

(Added: WSB photo)

5:52 AM: Seattle Fire is at a house fire in the 5000 block of 25th SW [vicinity map]. Everyone is reported to be out safely. Updates to come.

5:57 AM: Firefighters are reporting that the fire is under control.

6:12 AM: Our crew at the scene says that while the operation is clearly winding down to some degree, smoke is still visible from the back of the house.

(Added: WSB photo)

6:16 AM: SFD is calling for Red Cross assistance “for eight adults.”

6:32 AM: Firefighters have found a hot spot in the attic. This photo’s just in:

7:06 AM: Our crew at the scene has confirmed no one was hurt. A cat that was missing has been found, too. The fire’s cause is under investigation.