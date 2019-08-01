1 WEEK AWAY: First Alki Beach Sunset Run

This year’s next 5K in West Seattle is just one week away (Friday, September 6th), and we’re reminding you because it’s a first – the first-ever Alki Beach Sunset Run. Organizers say more than 1,000 people are registered already. The race course is mapped here; they won’t be closing the full road, organizers say, but do be aware that between the race start at 6:20 pm and the course closure at 7:30 pm, things will be more congested than usual for a late-summer Friday night on Alki. There’s still room to register right now – you can do it online here.