West Seattle, Washington

30 Monday

43℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

September 30, 2019 7:29 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:29 AM: Good morning! No incidents/alerts reported so far.

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch"

  • Marc September 30, 2019 (8:05 am)
    Reply

    Surprise! The Delridge on-ramp is congested at 8am again, all the way to the new bus lane.Thanks WSDOT/SDOT/Whoever else you want to pass the blame to.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.