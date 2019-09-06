TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; 35th/Avalon closure reminder

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:57 AM: Good morning! Third day with all schools back in session.

35TH/AVALON REMINDER: At 9 am, the intersection is scheduled to close for the weekend, reopening by 6 am Monday. Here’s info on bus reroutes.

SPEAKING OF REROUTES: Monday (September 9) brings the start of the south-downtown reroutes.

And one note for tonight:

ALKI BEACH SUNSET RUN: First-time event – watch for some closures and parking restrictions (signage is in place) 5-8 pm.