35TH/AVALON INTERSECTION: Reminder of Friday morning-Monday morning closure and newly announced Metro plan

That’s 35th SW and SW Avalon Way, the intersection that will be completely closed 9 am tomorrow (Friday, September 6) until 6 am Monday as part of the ongoing repaving-and-more project in the area. In case you missed it at the end of our morning traffic watch, Metro finally went public this morning with the reroute plans. Check your route here:

Route 21: Reroute plan here

Route 50: Reroute plan here

Route 55: Reroute plan here

C Line: Reroute plan here

Metro also plans to run a free shuttle on this one-way loop:

The official shuttle-related advisory is here.

Important note: At one point the SDOT previews said Metro buses would be allowed southbound on 35th Ave SW from Fauntleroy between 3 PM and 7 PM on Friday during this closure – but that plan has been scrapped and Metro reroutes will run continuously starting at 9 am tomorrow. (More overall project updates are coming up later today.)