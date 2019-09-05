West Seattle, Washington

05 Thursday

74℉

35TH/AVALON INTERSECTION: Reminder of Friday morning-Monday morning closure and newly announced Metro plan

September 5, 2019 1:15 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

That’s 35th SW and SW Avalon Way, the intersection that will be completely closed 9 am tomorrow (Friday, September 6) until 6 am Monday as part of the ongoing repaving-and-more project in the area. In case you missed it at the end of our morning traffic watch, Metro finally went public this morning with the reroute plans. Check your route here:

Route 21: Reroute plan here
Route 50: Reroute plan here
Route 55: Reroute plan here
C Line: Reroute plan here

Metro also plans to run a free shuttle on this one-way loop:

The official shuttle-related advisory is here.

Important note: At one point the SDOT previews said Metro buses would be allowed southbound on 35th Ave SW from Fauntleroy between 3 PM and 7 PM on Friday during this closure – but that plan has been scrapped and Metro reroutes will run continuously starting at 9 am tomorrow. (More overall project updates are coming up later today.)

4 Replies to "35TH/AVALON INTERSECTION: Reminder of Friday morning-Monday morning closure and newly announced Metro plan"

  • CAM September 5, 2019 (1:50 pm)
    Reply

    I’m assuming it’s an error but that map makes it look like the shuttles are running up Oregon and are driving through some houses instead of on Fauntleroy and Alaska. 

    ETA: looking at it a second time the whole grid needs to be shifted…

  • KBear September 5, 2019 (2:00 pm)
    Reply

    The red line on the shuttle map is 1-2 blocks north of where the actual streets are. Not very helpful when you’re trying to figure out where the bus actually stops. But at least it has most of the streets on it, unlike the useless maps they publish in their regular route schedules.

    • WSB September 5, 2019 (2:07 pm)
      Reply

      I will check to see if they will correct it.

  • brizone September 5, 2019 (2:04 pm)
    Reply

    Metro waits until the day before the closure to release their plan?  Seriously?They wonder why people are abandoning transit in West Seattle… And yeah: what’s with Fauntleroy suddenly become a block-wide boulevard, LOL!

