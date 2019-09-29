West Seattle, Washington

30 Monday

51℉

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Crash closes West Marginal Way SW

September 29, 2019 5:51 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

5:51 PM: SDOT reports West Marginal Way SW is closed both ways in the 4500 block – that’s north of the Duwamish Longhouse – because of a crash. No major injuries are reported but apparently a pole was hit.

6:58 PM: SDOT says the road has reopened.

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Crash closes West Marginal Way SW"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.