TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Crash closes West Marginal Way SW

5:51 PM: SDOT reports West Marginal Way SW is closed both ways in the 4500 block – that’s north of the Duwamish Longhouse – because of a crash. No major injuries are reported but apparently a pole was hit.
6:58 PM: SDOT says the road has reopened.
