UPDATE: Power out for 4,200+ West Seattle customers

3:05 AM: Thanks for the tips. The Seattle City Light map shows more than 4,200 customers without power on this blustery early morning. More to come …

3:10 AM: Multiple readers point out a short-lived fire call at Myrtle/28th (only one engine still assigned to it per incident log) and suspect a transformer fire in the area because of flashes/booms.

3:24 AM: Map added. Meantime, Engine 11, the only engine still on the 28th SW call, reports via radio, “We’ve got City Light here.”

3:38 AM: SFD has now closed out of that call. While the SCL “restoration estimate” for the outage is 9 am, PLEASE remember that those estimates are only guesses and (as noted in our decade-plus of outage coverage) it could be sooner … or later. Please let us know when you get your power back (SCL’s map does not show when outages end – they just eventually drop off the map).