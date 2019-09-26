West Seattle, Washington

26 Thursday

60℉

UPDATE: Power out for 4,200+ West Seattle customers

September 26, 2019 3:05 am
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

3:05 AM: Thanks for the tips. The Seattle City Light map shows more than 4,200 customers without power on this blustery early morning. More to come …

3:10 AM: Multiple readers point out a short-lived fire call at Myrtle/28th (only one engine still assigned to it per incident log) and suspect a transformer fire in the area because of flashes/booms.

3:24 AM: Map added. Meantime, Engine 11, the only engine still on the 28th SW call, reports via radio, “We’ve got City Light here.”

3:38 AM: SFD has now closed out of that call. While the SCL “restoration estimate” for the outage is 9 am, PLEASE remember that those estimates are only guesses and (as noted in our decade-plus of outage coverage) it could be sooner … or later. Please let us know when you get your power back (SCL’s map does not show when outages end – they just eventually drop off the map).

Share This

6 Replies to "UPDATE: Power out for 4,200+ West Seattle customers"

  • Dcn September 26, 2019 (3:09 am)
    Reply

    Out at 28th and Thistle 

  • Sunrise Heights September 26, 2019 (3:11 am)
    Reply

    Power is out and a fire truck went by about five minutes after that at 28th and Webster 

  • Ernest Ramos September 26, 2019 (3:12 am)
    Reply

    Heard two loud bangs just before the power went out. Likely transformers exploding. Fire trucks are driving around sunrise heights now. 

  • BF September 26, 2019 (3:14 am)
    Reply

    It started with 2-3 large booms and light flashes in the area east of Walt Hudley Park. Shortly after there were sirens. Maybe a transformer? It’s also really windy could be a tree down too.

    • WSB September 26, 2019 (3:18 am)
      Reply

      There was a short-lived fire call in 28th/Myrtle vicinity that some texters believe is related.

  • PD September 26, 2019 (3:22 am)
    Reply

    Power out on 24th and Thistle as well. Hopefully it will be fixed by the time school starts in the morning. The wind is really loud and causing a commotion all around.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.