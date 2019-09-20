Huling Bowl, theater x 2, and more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Bushtit, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Lots going on and this is just some of it!

SITE TOUR: 11 am-noon, a site tour with the project team for proposed townhouses in Morgan Junction. Just drop by. (6320 41st SW)

TAKE YOUR DOG SWIMMING, DAY 5: 5-7 pm at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club, it’s the fifth day of this year’s Dog Days.

(WSB photo)

Dogs only; the club offers this every year as a swim-team fundraiser after human-swimming season ends, before the annual cleaning. (11003 31st SW)

WESTFEST: Music! Games! Food! Fun! The first night of Holy Rosary School‘s WestFest is 6 pm-10 pm. Details/entertainment schedule in our preview. (42nd/Genesee)

‘A GRAND AFFAIR’: 6:30-10 pm party to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. Community co-sponsors include WSB. At The Sanctuary @ Admiral. (42nd/Lander)

HULING BOWL: The annual crosstown-rivalry football game between Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School is 7 pm tonight at Southwest Athletic Complex. CSIHS won the last two years – who will win tonight? Be there to find out firsthand! If you can’t, we update the score each quarter via the WSB Twitter account. (2801 SW Thistle)

FREE FAMILY COMEDY, MAGIC, JUGGLING SHOW: Alex Zerbe puts on a show for the whole family at Eastridge Church, 7 pm. (39th/Oregon)

‘TWO DEGREES’: On Global Climate Strike day, here’s your chance to see a play with climate change figuring into the plot – Blue Hour Theatre Group‘s play “Two Degrees” at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center starts at 8 pm.

(Production photo. Devika Bhagwat and Sarah Rose Nottingham)

Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘NOTHING EVER GOES ON HERE’: 7:30 pm, Ellen Newhouse‘s solo show at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. Ticket info and more details are in our calendar listing. (9131 California SW)

COUNTRY JAM NIGHT: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, with The Jesus Chords, Doom Lagoon (Omaha, NE), and Space Owl. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

