BIZNOTE: Opening date set for Lady Jaye in The Junction

Fourth opening-date report of the day! Earlier this week, Michael sent that photo from outside 4523 California SW, where Lady Jaye has been taking shape in the ex-Pecado Bueno space. Today, we heard from co-proprietor Evan Carter, who says they’re planning to open next Wednesday (September 18th). We first reported on Lady Jaye back in June, when Carter talked with us about the “exciting flavors” and “elevated cocktail experience” planned for their all-ages establishment.