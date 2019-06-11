What Lady Jaye plans to bring to the West Seattle Junction

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

“Exciting flavors and an elevated cocktail experience” are the ingredients for what the proprietors of restaurant/bar Lady Jaye plan to bring to the current Pecado Bueno space in the West Seattle Junction this summer.

The space has been for sale for a while; commenter Thee first spotted the liquor-license application. Then tipster Jeremy encountered part of the team at a catered event and provided information that put us on the trail. We connected with Evan Carter, one of the partners, and got answers to our questions.

So what are those “exciting flavors”? “Our food will be styled as Americana, heavily influenced in Southern roots with our own NW flair and ingredients featuring smoked meats. Our food menu will be curated by chefs Tyler Palagi and Charlie Garrison (formerly of Radiator Whiskey) who specialize in fresh ingredients, farm to table, unique cuts and smoked meats.”

As for the “elevated cocktail experience,” this explanation: “While we plan on being family-friendly, our concept will rely heavily on the bar program. Sara Rosales (also formerly of Radiator Whiskey) will be at the helm utilizing her knowledge and passion for American spirits and hiring a talented bar staff to help execute the program. She will collaborate heavily with chefs Tyler and Charlie to create a cocktail menu that pairs perfectly with the food and concept.”

The food and drinks, Carter adds, “will be seasonally influenced, even creating Farmers’ Market specials using ingredients procured from the local vendors on Sundays.”

We also asked about the decor/motif; the space at 4523 California SW has gone through several iterations in the past decade, first part of CAPERS, then for two years a Wing Dome before Pecado Bueno opened in 2013.

Carter says, “The interior will be cozy and rustic, with warm colors and dark wood garnishing the walls and furniture. The patio will be partially enclosed with comfortable seating around the warming fire pit so it can be utilized year round. The other half will be open for seating seasonally.” The dining room will seat 50, bar area 20, patio 50.

Lady Jaye will be open for dinner weekdays (3 pm-midnight), “all day for brunch service followed by dinner service on Saturdays and Sundays with a unique breakfast-cocktail menu incorporating a ‘Bloody Mary Project’ as well as low ABV cocktails and smoked pineapple Mimosas” (10:30 am-midnight Saturdays-Sundays).

And we had to ask about the namesake. Carter says only, “You will soon be introduced to the mystery of Lady Jaye.”

How soon? Aiming for mid-summer, but as with every project these days, a lot of factors including permit time will factor into that. But whatever the wait, Carter promises it’ll be worthwhile: “Our mission is to combine outstanding food/drinks with an energetic and fun atmosphere. Who says you can’t get great food and cocktails AND have a good time?”

P.S. For Pecado Bueno fans, we’re checking on their timeline for closing here. (PB has three other locations.)