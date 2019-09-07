FOLLOWUP: 35th/Avalon intersection progress

Just before the storm rolled in, we went by 35th/Avalon for a look at progress on the closed-to-traffic intersection. It’s been repaved, but there’s clearly work left to do. It’s supposed to reopen no later than 6 am Monday; we’ll check again tomorrow evening to see how it looks. Meantime, as we showed on Friday, businesses are accessible from just before the barricades. Bus reroute info is here. SDOT says more weekend closures will be needed, but hasn’t yet announced those dates.