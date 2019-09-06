35TH/AVALON CLOSURE: Here’s how to get to businesses

Just back from 35th/Avalon to check on the intersection closure, scheduled to continue until 6 am Monday. Above, crews have wasted no time demolishing the heart of the intersection. Traffic was heavier than usual on Fauntleroy Way – at 37th, an officer is directing detoured traffic:

So what about the businesses, if you’re driving? Pecos Pit (WSB sponsor) can be accessed from southbound 35th – they’re offering various $2 specials.

Habit Burger, Taco Time, and Starbucks are accessible from east/southbound Avalon, via eastbound Fauntleroy.

Meantime, here’s the bus-reroute info again. We’ll keep checking on this through the next few days.