FOLLOWUP: Two questions answered after city’s Morgan Junction EV-charging lot is delayed another year

(WSB photo, Morgan Junction site last fall, pre-construction)

After Seattle City Light‘s latest updates on its long-delayed Morgan Junction EV-charging lot – originally set for 2022, now not expected before 2027 – we asked two questions. One, we’ve asked before – what was the “design flaw” that caused work to stop after it started. The other was – since SCL has kicked contractor Zenisco off the project, what’s next for getting a new one? Here are the replies we received via SCL spokesperson Kate Jacobs:

WSB: What was the structural design flaw? SCL: Site conditions and work-quality issues on the part of the contractor required City Light to adjust the design of the east wall, which is a protective barrier between the site and the alley. The redesign is complete. WSB: Do you have to go out to bid again to get the new contractor? SCL: To protect Seattle’s investments, the City requires contractors to carry a bond guaranteeing the work is completed as outlined in the contract. When we fired the contractor, the company that issued the bond became responsible for ensuring the project’s completion, including determining how a new contractor is selected. We are awaiting that decision.

Jacobs added one other point of note: “This project will undergo an in-depth review to determine how we can apply lessons learned to help prevent similar situations on future projects.”

The EV lot is planned to have eight chargers available for public use (paid, not free) at a former substation site at 4118 SW Morgan,