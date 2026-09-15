FOLLOWUP: Delphinium Delicatessen sets opening date

(WSB photo, February)

We first reported back in February that Delphinium Delicatessen and Goods was on the way to 3902 California SW, and published a May update on progress. As is almost always the case for new businesses, things took a little longer than hoped for. Some readers have asked for an update, and tonight we have one from proprietor Cindy Beaver: She has set Friday, September 25, as her official opening date, provided all goes well with an inspection later this week. Once that’s in the rear-view mirror, she’ll start stocking shelves, and might even be able to soft-open sooner. Hours will be 11 am-7 pm Tuesdays-Sundays, closed Mondays.