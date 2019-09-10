BIZNOTE: Signage going up for West Seattle’s Whole Foods Market

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo (and also to Mel, who sent a photo from just before it went up). Signage is going up for West Seattle’s Whole Foods Market, which WFM has said will open next month (exact date TBA) at 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW. It’s been 13+ years since WFM first declared West Seattle intentions (originally for the site that now holds LA Fitness across the street), 7 years since the announcement it would be part of what became The Whittaker.