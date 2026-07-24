Here’s why Walking on Logs sculpture site along West Seattle Bridge looked in disarray today

Thanks to Sonya for the indirect tip. She called our attention to someone claiming on social media that someone had “defaced” the remaining two Walking on Logs (aka “dancing children”) sculptures. We drove roundtrip across the bridge to get to the pullout for a look, and what we found was a construction-company crew who told us they were there working on replacing the sculptures’ log bases, because of rot.

The crew had no further details. But as you might recall, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce announced plans last fall for “refresh” work on the site; we have messages out to ask them what role this work plays in that and what’s next.