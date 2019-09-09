BIZNOTE: Paper Boat Booksellers opening this week

Thanks to Laurie for the photo and tip – Paper Boat Booksellers is indeed opening its Morgan Junction store (6040 California SW) this week! We just confirmed it with co-proprietor Desirae, who explains that Wednesday will be the start of a “soft opening” while they “test the waters” for a few weeks. Hours starting Wednesday will be 10 am-7 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 am-5 pm Sundays, closed Mondays. They’ll then likely have an “official grand opening” in early October. They have been working on the space since May (here’s the story we published back then).

P.S. You’ll note on Paper Boat’s calendar that they’re hosting their first author reading just two nights after opening, 6 pm Friday (September 13). … (Added) And here’s a peek inside, the kids area, via Instagram: