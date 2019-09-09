West Seattle, Washington

09 Monday

BIZNOTE: Paper Boat Booksellers opening this week

September 9, 2019 11:51 am
 West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Thanks to Laurie for the photo and tipPaper Boat Booksellers is indeed opening its Morgan Junction store (6040 California SW) this week! We just confirmed it with co-proprietor Desirae, who explains that Wednesday will be the start of a “soft opening” while they “test the waters” for a few weeks. Hours starting Wednesday will be 10 am-7 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 am-5 pm Sundays, closed Mondays. They’ll then likely have an “official grand opening” in early October. They have been working on the space since May (here’s the story we published back then).

P.S. You’ll note on Paper Boat’s calendar that they’re hosting their first author reading just two nights after opening, 6 pm Friday (September 13). … (Added) And here’s a peek inside, the kids area, via Instagram:

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE: Paper Boat Booksellers opening this week"

  • Carol September 9, 2019 (12:07 pm)
    Exciting! We were disappointed when we walked over on Saturday and they weren’t open yet. Wed can’t come soon enough

