BIZNOTE: Paper Boat Booksellers finds a home for their West Seattle bookstore

You might have met the West Seattleites behind Paper Boat Booksellers during their Independent Booksellers Day pop-up at Alair last month. Now they’ve found a home of their own! Tipsters pointed out (thank you!) the sign that’s now up at the ex-Experimac storefront in north Morgan Junction (6040 California SW), and co-proprietor Desirae Judy confirms to WSB that she and husband/business partner Eric Judy have signed a lease. In an earlier exchange, when they were still space-hunting, they told us, “We are book lovers and believe that an independent bookstore can thrive in our community – it is not only a place to indulge in the love of reading, but also a place to meet your neighbors and share your love of books. We envision our bookstore as a true community meeting space!” They will start buildout soon and have bookshelves on order, with the hopes of opening Paper Boat Booksellers sometime this summer.