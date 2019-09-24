About the temporary fencing on Alki

We’ve received several questions about the temporary fencing in place at Alki, including this section between Statue of Liberty Plaza and Alki Bathhouse, so in case you were wondering too, it’s the start of a project we previewed on Labor Day – improving accessibility to various areas of the park, including installation of a ramp. As mentioned in the notice in our earlier story and on the park website, the city is under federal orders to up its compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Work is expected to continue until January.