More accessibility work ahead at Alki Beach

It’s going to be a busy offseason at Alki. Seattle Parks has a variety of projects planned, according to information forwarded by David Hutchinson. He explains:

Representatives of the Alki Community Council recently met with Seattle Parks staff at the Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza to discuss future maintenance plans for the site. The ACC was instrumental in the creation of a dedicated maintenance fund for the Plaza through the sale of bricks and plaques. We asked if there were any plans in the works involving an ADA ramp in the area, as this had been mentioned in the past.

And indeed, it turns out there are.

As the flyer above indicates, work is planned near and at the Bathhouse and the 63rd SW restroom building – this is separate from the plan to replace the other freestanding restroom building at 57th SW next year. Parks told the ACC they expect work to start the week of September 16th.