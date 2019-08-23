West Seattle Beer & Music Festival and 6 more for your Friday

(Swainson’s Thrush, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

BINGO: Weekly bingo! 11 am-2:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE BEER AND MUSIC FESTIVAL: WSBMF is back for a second year, starting tonight at 5. First, a video invitation from Michael Browder of Project 968 (a festival sponsor, and a WSB sponsor too):

The festival starts at 5 pm at the Alki Masonic Center in The Junction. Here’s the schedule – with music starting when Fly Moon Royalty takes the stage at 6:45 pm. Even more info on the ticketing page. See you there! (4736 40th SW)

CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: 5:30 pm, dinner’s available for purchase; 6 pm, music begins. 85th Street Big Band‘s classic sounds close out the series tonight. Free, bring your own chair/blanket. South side of Providence Mount St. Vincent campus. (4831 35th SW)

‘BOBCAT BOB’: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), music with Bob “Bobcat Bob” Rice. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

ROCK OUT FOR SEA LIFE: At The Skylark, benefiting SR3. Doors at 7, music at 8, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

JOHN STEPHAN BAND: Blues/rock at Poggie Tavern, 9 pm. 21+. (4717 California SW)

THE LAST-MINUTE MAYBES: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

