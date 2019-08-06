PRIMARY ELECTION 2019: Your guide to last-minute voting and more

If your ballot is already in the hands of King County Elections, or on the way, good going! If not … you have just hours left to vote. Here’s everything you need to know, starting with a last look at who and what’s on your ballot:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1: We’ve covered this race from the first filing to the last (pre-primary) forum. The district includes West Seattle and South Park; Councilmember Lisa Herbold is seeking a second 4-year term, challenged by Phil Tavel and Brendan Kolding. The top two finishers will advance to the November election.

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8: Incumbent Joe McDermott is running for re-election. He also has two opponents, Goodspaceguy and Michael Neher.

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6: Also a race with the incumbent and two challengers. Leslie Harris , the board’s president, is challenged by Crystal Liston and Molly Mitchell. District 6 includes West Seattle and most of South Park.

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION: Two positions, elected countywide, are on this ballot. 7 candidates are running for Position 2 (which incumbent Courtney Gregoire is leaving) – Dominic Barrera, Kelly Charlton, Sam Cho, Grant Degginger, Nina Martinez, Ali Scego, and Preeti Shridhar. For Position 5, incumbent Fred Felleman is running for re-election, with two opponents – Garth Jacobson and Jordan Lemmon.

TWO LEVIES: You are being asked to approve or reject two levies – the King County Parks and Open Space levy and the Seattle library levy.

HOW TO GET YOUR VOTE IN: If you’re going to mail your ballot, do it early enough that you can be assured it’ll be postmarked today. More foolproof – take it to an official county dropbox. There are two in West Seattle (High Point and The Junction) and one in White Center, as well as dozens of others around the county – maybe one close to where you work. The map and list are here; the dropoff deadline is 8 pm. You also have accessible voting options including four centers where you can vote until 8 pm.

NOT REGISTERED? NO PROBLEM! Our state now has same-day registration – but you have to do it in person, and those aforementioned four centers are where to do it in King County.

THE FIRST RESULTS: King County usually announces just one round of results on Election Night, around 8:15 pm. You’ll find them here when they’re available. (And of course we’ll publish them too.)

ELECTION NIGHT PARTIES: Want to spend Election Night with the council candidate you’re rooting for? Here’s where they’ll be:

*Brendan Kolding – Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW)

*Lisa Herbold – Zeeks Pizza (6459 California SW)

*Phil Tavel – Talarico’s (4718 California SW)