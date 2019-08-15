PAWS ON PATROL: New Seattle Police program for dogs (and their people)

In the spirit of Block Watch, you might call this Bark Watch. Seattle Police Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner sent this announcement that they are launching a new program called Paws on Patrol:

You can help prevent crime while you are walking your dog!

Paws on Patrol encourages dog walkers to serve as extra eyes and ears for the Seattle Police Department.

This program trains pet owners to prevent crime, as well as recognize and report suspicious activity.

Get a free SPD Paws on Patrol dog tag when you join (while supplies last)!

The SW Precinct will be hosting the Paws on Patrol launch event on Saturday, September 21st at 10 am.