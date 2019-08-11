Open house planned for new YMCA half-day preschool location

Looking for half-day preschool? The West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) is opening a new program location and invites interested families to an open house this Thursday (August 15th). The open house is at the new location, Hallows Church, 3420 SW Cloverdale, 4-6 pm Thursday. Meantime, the Y is continuing to work on additional elsewhere “to increase our capacity to serve families in the area,” executive director Shalimar Gonzales tells WSB, with news on that likely “later in the year.” (Photo: King County Assessor’s website)