ONE MORE DAY: Pianos in the Parks ends Sunday

August 17, 2019 7:14 pm
Tomorrow’s the final day for Pianos in the Parks around the area, including that one at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW/SW Alaska) decorated by artist Mindi Katzman, so it’s your last chance to see, maybe even play, it. In case you aren’t a piano player and don’t happen onto one, Mark Jaroslaw recorded the piano in use:

The pianos have been in 13 neighborhoods around the metro area since August 1st (when we took the top photo).

