Delridge Day and 10 more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Juvenile osprey, probably on one of its first flights, reports photographer Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to August’s second weekend! Off to a rainy start; most events are usually “rain or shine” but we’ll update if we hear of any changes. (The National Weather Service says the showers are expected to decrease later this morning.) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DELRIDGE DAY: 11 am-3 pm at Delridge Community Center and Park, a free festival full of fun is scheduled. Entertainment, activities, a skating competition, the Urban Survival Skills Fair, backpack giveaway, the Southwest Precinct Picnic with treats and police-equipment demos, Sustainable West Seattle‘s GreenLife Expo, more. WSB is a community co-sponsor and we’ll be on site for as-it-happens coverage. More in our preview. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

BASEBALL TRYOUTS: 9U-14U tryouts for Seattle Rawlings Tigers baseball, 12 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex. Info’s in our calendar listing. (2801 SW Thistle)

‘STORIES OF THE STARS’: 3-4 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – “‘The Stories of the Stars’ is a non-stop kid-friendly puppet-romp full of excitement and fun for everyone.” (2306 42nd SW)

TASTE AND LEARN: Maguey Melate Night at Mission Cantina (WSB sponsor), 4:30-6:30 pm, mezcal tastings and menu favorites. 21+. More info and tickets here. (2325 Caliornia SW)

PIZZA AT THE P-PATCH: 5-8 pm at Barton Street P-Patch, all are welcome for an evening of fresh-baked pizza in the garden oven, plus music! (34th/Barton)

SUNRISE HEIGHTS BLOCK PARTY: Live in Sunrise Heights? 5-10 pm, join your neighbors! (29th SW between Othello and Webster)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage presents “Henry IV” at 7 pm in Lincoln Park. Free! (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ROO FORREST AND FRIENDS: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

RAY SKJELBRED TRIO: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, Ray is “joined by bassist Matt Weiner and saxophonist Jacob Zimmerman — sweet jazz for a summer evening.” Ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL’: New Twelfth Night Productions show continues tonight at the West Seattle High School Theater, 7:30 pm. Ticketing info and more here. (3000 California SW)

SUMMER JAMS VOL. 2: Hot musical lineup at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

ANY CHANGES … because of the weather, please text/call us – our 24-hour hotline is 206-293-6302 – so we can update; thank you!