COUNTDOWN: What you’ll find at Delridge Day 2019 this Saturday

Two days until our area’s next big festival. Delridge Day, with co-sponsors including WSB. Organizers have just sent this update on what you’ll find:

The 2019 Delridge Day festival is this Saturday, August 10th, from 11 AM-3 PM at Delridge Community Center and Park [Delridge/Genesee]. This year’s festival will be our largest yet, with 50+ booths in our community area, and a number of new and returning festival features:

Rain City West Printing is sponsoring “The Eight Circle of Del” regional skateboard competition in the skatepark this year! The competition will be going on all day with registration beginning at 10:00 am, so don’t miss out on the chance to show off your skills and win some cool prizes for competitors of all ages! Registration is FREE and helmets are required.

Don’t know how to skate yet or feel intimidated by the skatepark? Skate Like a Girl will be back this year to offer lessons. Skate Like a Girl is a nonprofit organization empowering individuals, especially young womxn, to become strong, confident leaders who promote and implement equity through the vehicle of skateboarding. They believe that skateboarding is a tool to build confidence, resilience, and foster inclusive community.

Family-friendly martial-arts demonstrations will be on display thanks to local business Combat Arts Academy of Seattle, which offers programs for all ages and skill levels – whether you want to learn self-defense, get into shape, compete, or just have fun… they have a class for you, designed to help you reach your goals.

Once again, FREE picnic food will be provided as part of the annual Southwest Precinct Picnic, with support from returning sponsor the Seattle Police Foundation. Precinct Picnics provide opportunities for each precinct’s surrounding neighborhoods to come together and enjoy an afternoon of celebration with the officers who protect their families and businesses. The Seattle Police Department plans to make many officers and units available. Last year, they brought cars, a K-9 police officer, their Mounted Patrol (that happen to be based right here in our Delridge neighborhood), a Bomb Squad robot that was offering candy, and free ice cream and popcorn.

Our TWO entertainment stages will feature another great lineup of local live music and cultural groups as always, supported by returning sponsor PNTA, your experts in theatre and stage equipment:

· Khmer Dancers

· Brazilian Dancers

· Polynesian singer John Fanene

· Jazz Night School Band

· and much more…

We are excited to announce that this year’s GreenLife Festival, a dedicated summer programming area curated by Sustainable West Seattle. The mission of GreenLife is to facilitate a public space where topics of sustainability can be demonstrated and realized. Come check out their booths and learn about local initiatives to promote sustainability in West Seattle and beyond. Along with information, Alki Bike & Board will be hosting e-bike tours of the Puget Ridge Edible Park project and Diver Laura will have the VR Virtual Salish Sea on site!

And if that isn’t enough, our local Seattle Emergency Hubs group will be hosting the Urban Survival Skills Fair, offering an opportunity to gain a variety of preparedness-related skills and useful knowledge from experts!

The VieWS planning committee would like to give a shout-out to our Feature Sponsors, Rain City West Printing and Port of Seattle. We also want to recognize our Community Sponsors: Alki Bike & Board, Combat Arts Academy of Seattle, Nucor, PNTA, Seattle Parks & Recreation, and Seattle Public Utilities.

We are also supported by a generous grant from 4Culture, which provides funding and support for the cultural work that makes King County vibrant! And we are proud to be recognized as a Seafair community festival.

Without them, our other sponsors, and all of our volunteers, none of this would be possible! The sponsorship and vendor fees not only support the festival but also allow us to give back to the community, as VieWS will continue our tradition of donating a percentage of all fees to the ARC (Associated Recreational Council), which provides money to fund scholarships for Community Center classes at the Delridge Community Center, and to a local organization helping to educate and connect our neighbors.