Sell or shop at Highland Park Improvement Club’s giant garage sale

Can’t wait till next year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day but don’t want to have your own sale? Solution: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s big annual sale is coming up and tables are available! From Donna at HPIC:

Saturday, September 7, 9 am-3 pm

Come join us for a great day!

Rent a table and space now!

Indoor and outdoor tables/spaces still available.

This yard sale draws a huge crowd. We sell food and have a bar open all day. It’s a good time at HPIC! Come join the fun and make some cash!

Email hpic1919@gmail.com to reserve your table now!

$15/members

$20/non-members (memberships start at $20!!!)

Tables are going fast! Seller keeps all profits.