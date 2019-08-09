West Seattle, Washington

Sell or shop at Highland Park Improvement Club’s giant garage sale

August 9, 2019 10:06 am
Can’t wait till next year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day but don’t want to have your own sale? Solution: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s big annual sale is coming up and tables are available! From Donna at HPIC:

Saturday, September 7, 9 am-3 pm

Come join us for a great day!

Rent a table and space now!

Indoor and outdoor tables/spaces still available.

This yard sale draws a huge crowd. We sell food and have a bar open all day. It’s a good time at HPIC! Come join the fun and make some cash!

Email hpic1919@gmail.com to reserve your table now!

$15/members
$20/non-members (memberships start at $20!!!)

Tables are going fast! Seller keeps all profits.

