Trying to get from downtown to West Seattle? Another Friday jam

July 19, 2019 6:10 pm
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

Katherine sent that photo with the explanation, “My view for the last 40 minutes … This is ridiculous. At least 3 days/week it’s taking +1.5hrs for me to go 8 miles!” Others on buses have been reporting an especially sluggish return to West Seattle tonight, too. This report via Twitter is one of several:

Before 5 pm, via email, Katie reported a C Line bus being at a virtual standstill, and then: “The driver finally rebelled and drove down 1st Ave S and got on the overpass to WS. Passengers cheered.” Metro’s alert simply blames “congestion.” P.S. The Water Taxi is reportedly backed up too, with a longer wait because the smaller-capacity Spirit of Kingston is on the West Seattle run.

11 Replies to "Trying to get from downtown to West Seattle? Another Friday jam"

  • TreeHouse July 19, 2019 (6:16 pm)
    I was on the 55 and it took an hour and thirty minutes to get home from Third and Seneca in downtown. We need to put bus only lanes back on these routes! 

  • Carl July 19, 2019 (6:18 pm)
    This is what my One Bus Away looks like to downtown from Myrtle. Who knows if it’s accurate.

  • flimflam July 19, 2019 (6:27 pm)
    wow, so frustrating i’m sure…

  • Jort July 19, 2019 (6:34 pm)
    Well, look on the bright side: Jenny “Cars-First” Durkan can take pride in knowing that no car drivers’ feelings were hurt by de-prioritizing them in favor of public transportation. It is long past time for our “liberal” mayor to begin banning private vehicles from out transit corridors so that buses can move through quickly. I do not care if that means it takes 13 hours to commute with your private vehicle. It is 100 percent unacceptable for buses to sit in traffic behind private, single-occupant automobile drivers, especially since private vehicles are Seattle’s single largest source of carbon emissions. But, knowing that such decisions would hurt car drivers’ feelings and, most especially, enrage the Seattle Times comment section, Durkan will continue to sacrifice socially-responsible transit riders. What a spineless joke of a mayor.

    • WSB July 19, 2019 (6:54 pm)
      You can tell her that in person tomorrow. The mayor’s office oddly and last-minute-dly have announced she’ll be walking around The Junction tomorrow at 10 before she and the chief walk in the parade (also a last-minute addition).

    • Gene July 19, 2019 (7:05 pm)
      Late/ missing buses-ridiculous travel times- looks  like getting back in our SOV is the solution!! Yep!!

    • Laughable July 19, 2019 (7:06 pm)
      While I do believe buses should be prioritized it is laughable that you feel private vehicles should be banned from driving downtown. It’s great that some people can walk or bike to work or even take the bus, but that just isn’t an option for everyone. Maybe when light rail is an option more people can get out of their cars but until there is reliable transportation for everyone cars will remain a necessity for a lot of people and the city needs to plan and design around that. 

  • Coffeedude July 19, 2019 (6:42 pm)
    If SDOT could get a clue and make all way walks and time the lights we would have so much better flow.  However they seem to be more than clueless in this department.

  • Steve July 19, 2019 (6:51 pm)
    I have been looking for a car for weeks now but have been hesitant to pull the trigger. Seriously considering buying a bicycle knowing that on some commutes I could get to my destination faster than vehicles could.

  • JN July 19, 2019 (7:03 pm)
    37 minutes from Capitol Hill to the Junction @5pm by bike. Same as it is everyday (barring low bridge opening). 

  • bus rider July 19, 2019 (7:08 pm)
    My  first 2 hour commute. I’m all for congestion price in downtown Seattle now! 

