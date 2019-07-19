Trying to get from downtown to West Seattle? Another Friday jam

Katherine sent that photo with the explanation, “My view for the last 40 minutes … This is ridiculous. At least 3 days/week it’s taking +1.5hrs for me to go 8 miles!” Others on buses have been reporting an especially sluggish return to West Seattle tonight, too. This report via Twitter is one of several:

I was on C line and it took exactly 47mins to go one block(!) on 1st/Pioneer Square. Total 1.5 hr from Westlake/9th to Alaska Junction. It's been lovely for a couple of weeks lately. — Hyeeun Kelly Park (@KellyPark06) July 20, 2019

Before 5 pm, via email, Katie reported a C Line bus being at a virtual standstill, and then: “The driver finally rebelled and drove down 1st Ave S and got on the overpass to WS. Passengers cheered.” Metro’s alert simply blames “congestion.” P.S. The Water Taxi is reportedly backed up too, with a longer wait because the smaller-capacity Spirit of Kingston is on the West Seattle run.