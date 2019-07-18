DELRIDGE TRIANGLE: First-round design ideas are in – take a look and have a say!

The rendering and announcement are from the neighborhood volunteers in Friends of the Delridge Triangle:

Over the past several months, The Friends of the Delridge Triangle and community members have worked with the contracted landscape architects Makers, to gather and create a community-generated plan to redevelop the Delridge Triangle at 9201 Delridge Ave SW.

We now need your feedback on key design ideas so South Delridge can move forward in the creation of a pocket park that will dramatically increase safety sight-lines as well as encourage children and adults at all levels to accessibility to gather, celebrate and play.

Will you please take the feedback survey? This round of feedback will close on Sunday, July 28th: surveymonkey.com/r/DelridgeTriangle