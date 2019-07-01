BIZNOTE: The Good Society Brewery and Public House coming to Admiral ‘to marry good beer with good deeds’

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

As we often say, thanks for the tip!

A reader asked us what’s happening with 2701 California SW, after seeing what looked like kegs. Our research led us to a brewery-and-more plan in city files, and we subsequently connected with Nick Berger, a West Seattleite who, along with partner Phil Cammarano, plans to open The Good Society Brewery and Public House later this year.

They are both longtime West Seattleites. Before we get to the basics of what they’re going to do and when, Nick explained the mission (which in turn explains the name): “We want to marry good beer with good deeds.”

Elaborating, he continues: “We are a local neighborhood brewery that strives to put community at the center of its identity by incorporating the funding of local causes, both social and environmental, into its basic operating model by serving trend-setting beer and fostering an environment where all the community is welcome.”

More explanation: “Many breweries … will brew a beer that benefits a cause or host a night a month where the money goes to causes. This is a wonderful thing to do and the money raised for the causes is very much admirable. But what if a brewery took it a step further? The relationship a brewery has with its community puts it in a unique position to truly impact that community and, in doing so, empower and inspire others to do the same. Offering high quality, exciting craft beer and a fun-for-the whole family atmosphere will establish The Good Society as a place the West Seattle community wants to frequent. But that’s not good enough for us. We want to push our value to the community further. We want to drive positive change in the place we call home through our very business model. The name, The Good Society, is meant to symbolize that we not only strive for a good society, but that each of us can do good in our society. With every pint poured, The Good Society will generate a measurable, beneficial social or environmental impact.” (“Fun for the whole family” includes a play area for kids.)

What kind of beer will The Good Society brew and pour? “We are planning to have around 20 taps, most of which will be our own, but we will also supplement with styles we don’t brew (for various reasons) and beers from other breweries as opportunities arise (collaborations, showcasing their work, etc.). We will also have cider and wine on tap for the non-beer drinker and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages for folks who do not want or cannot have alcohol, including kids. Our tap list will look pretty familiar. IPAs, farmhouse ales, stouts, lagers (as production can allow), and kettle sours (gose, fruited sours, etc.).”

If you’re wondering about the building – where previous tenants have included a mailing service, travel agency, and martial arts – Nick says, “Sea-Town Real Estate and Restored Design & Remodel will continue to occupy the office space in the front of the building. The roll-up door on the north side will be demo’d and that will be our storefront. Inside will be both the brewery and a tap room.”

Yes, there will be some food: “We will have a small kitchen and will be doing food starting off with flatbreads, sandwiches, and various small plates.”

They hope The Good Society will be open in fall, but as with all such projects, that depends on many factors. But once they’re ready to open, Nick says, they believe they’ll be filling a need: “Seattle has over 50 breweries within its boundaries. Many are industrial parks, many are in Ballard and Fremont. But many neighborhoods or areas are left with only one or two breweries. West Seattle is one of those. West Seattle has only three breweries of its own. West Seattle is craving breweries that produce quality exciting beer to identify with, to call their own. West Seattleites take great pride in their neighborhood, preferring to stay within its confines rather than traversing a bridge. We want to give West Seattleites a place they want to be, a place that can give back to its neighborhood.”