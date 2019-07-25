AVALON/35th PROJECT: Northernmost ‘zone’ close to completion, and other updates

SDOT has sent its weekly update on the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project, including word that the northernmost “zone” is close to complete:

We anticipate completing work in Zone A as soon as the week of August 5!

Zone A (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to SW Yancy St)

To complete work in Zone A, we are continuing work on SW Avalon Way between SW Charlestown St and SW Andover St, including:

· Continuing work on the new Rapid Ride bus stop and transit island on the east side of SW Avalon Way near SW Yancy St

· Wrapping up water utility work at SW Charlestown St and paving SW Charlestown St as early as August 5

Temporarily closing SW Yancy St at SW Avalon Way as early as Monday, July 29 to complete bus pad construction. SW Yancy St may re-open as soon as August 6.

Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St)

We are continuing work on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St, including:

· Installing remaining catch basins along the west side of 35th Ave SW

· Continuing to demolish the roadway at SW Snoqualmie St and continuing this demolition work along 35th Ave SW from SW Alaska St to SW Avalon Way

Excavation of the road: Driveways will be temporarily impacted during this work but we will place steels plates to provide access when safe and feasible.

We are monitoring the work-site on the weekends and will implement traffic control as needed.

Upcoming Work

Zone C (SW Avalon Way from SW Genesee St to 35th Ave SW)

· As early as the week of August 5, we will begin work in Zone C

· This work will include impacts to driveways

· If your property manager or HOA board would like a briefing about what to expect during construction, please email us at AvalonPaving@Seattle.gov and check our website for updates on construction and driveway impacts

· Please share this information with others who might be interested in receiving project updates about Zone C

35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way upcoming intersection closures

· We are anticipating multiple weekend closures at 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way to rebuild the intersection

· Work is tentatively scheduled for Friday night through Monday at to reduce weekday traffic impacts and scheduled to begin in mid to late August

· Detours will be provided

We will provide more details about these closures on our website and in our listservs as they are scheduled.