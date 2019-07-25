AVALON/35th PROJECT: Northernmost ‘zone’ close to completion, and other updates

SDOT has sent its weekly update on the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project, including word that the northernmost “zone” is close to complete:
We anticipate completing work in Zone A as soon as the week of August 5!
Zone A (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to SW Yancy St)
To complete work in Zone A, we are continuing work on SW Avalon Way between SW Charlestown St and SW Andover St, including:
· Continuing work on the new Rapid Ride bus stop and transit island on the east side of SW Avalon Way near SW Yancy St
· Wrapping up water utility work at SW Charlestown St and paving SW Charlestown St as early as August 5
Temporarily closing SW Yancy St at SW Avalon Way as early as Monday, July 29 to complete bus pad construction. SW Yancy St may re-open as soon as August 6.
Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St)
We are continuing work on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St, including:
· Installing remaining catch basins along the west side of 35th Ave SW
· Continuing to demolish the roadway at SW Snoqualmie St and continuing this demolition work along 35th Ave SW from SW Alaska St to SW Avalon Way
Excavation of the road: Driveways will be temporarily impacted during this work but we will place steels plates to provide access when safe and feasible.
We are monitoring the work-site on the weekends and will implement traffic control as needed.
Upcoming Work
Zone C (SW Avalon Way from SW Genesee St to 35th Ave SW)
· As early as the week of August 5, we will begin work in Zone C
· This work will include impacts to driveways
· If your property manager or HOA board would like a briefing about what to expect during construction, please email us at AvalonPaving@Seattle.gov and check our website for updates on construction and driveway impacts
· Please share this information with others who might be interested in receiving project updates about Zone C
35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way upcoming intersection closures
· We are anticipating multiple weekend closures at 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way to rebuild the intersection
· Work is tentatively scheduled for Friday night through Monday at to reduce weekday traffic impacts and scheduled to begin in mid to late August
· Detours will be provided
We will provide more details about these closures on our website and in our listservs as they are scheduled.
Also:
Things we’ve heard from the community Each week, we’ll plan to address a few common questions we’ve heard from your neighbors:
Why was traffic so bad on my Tuesday evening commute? While working to install a catch basin on 35th Ave SW, our crews noticed unsafe road conditions next to our work site. For the safety of both people driving and our crews, we restricted traffic to one lane and had flaggers present to alternate traffic in each direction through the area. This restriction was in place from around 3 PM to 5 PM. Thank you for your patience as we continue to safely complete our work!
Will my driveway be impacted when you begin work in Zone C? There will be driveway impacts as we complete work throughout Zone C. We will be in touch with more information as we get closer to construction and will continue to share updates through our email updates and on our project webpage. Why is construction so loud? We recognize that construction can be loud and disruptive. The City of Seattle allows crews to do certain work activities at night with a noise variance so that we can keep traffic moving during the day. When we complete night work, crews are working with a noise variance to allow that late work. This is necessary to keep the project compliant with City of Seattle regulations and to allow us to complete the project on schedule.
| 0 COMMENTS