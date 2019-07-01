1 week until voting begins. What haven’t you heard District 1 City Council candidates talk about yet?

(WSB photos of candidates @ West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade)

By this time next week, ballots should start arriving for the primary, and you can vote anytime up until the 8 pm August 6th deadline. While the City Council District 1 race isn’t all that you’ll be asked to vote on, it’s the highest-stakes race in our area. We’re three days away from the next side-by-side comparison of the candidates – L-R above, Phil Tavel, Brendan Kolding, Lisa Herbold. The first is at noon Sunday in Junction Plaza Park during West Seattle Summer Fest, and your WSB co-publishers are moderating. With so many issues in the city’s purview, we’re wondering, what have’t you heard the candidates address yet? You’re welcome to suggest a question, either in comments here or via email (westseattleblog@gmail.com). Hope to see you in the park on Sunday!