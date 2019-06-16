What’s up for your West Seattle Sunday

(Red-Breasted Sapsucker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW-LOW TIDE: Another round of low-low tides, with visits by Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists, 9:30 am-12:30 pm today at Constellation and Lincoln Parks. (Low tide is -2.2 feet at 11:01 am)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET TURNS 20: Starting with cake and a special opening-bell-ringing by market founder Chris Curtis, today’s WSFM is a 20th-anniversary celebration. The market’s on until 2 pm as always but the cake is first-come, first-served. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

FRISBEE! 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield, you’re invited to play with West Seattle Ultimate Family Frisbee. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

COLMAN POOL: Swim this afternoon/evening at West Seattle’s outdoor saltwater public pool, on the beach at Lincoln Park. Noon-7 pm; the session-specific schedule is here. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TOUR THE ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: Take Dad to a cool historic spot! The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary invites you to come see the historic lighthouse, 1-4 pm (last group enters at 3:45 pm). Free. (3201 Alki SW)

JAMTIME: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

DRUNKEN OWL THEATER: 7 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

ROY ZIMMERMAN: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall:

The troubadour of the left brings us his take on current political and social issues, offering original songs performed with taste, style, and prodigious musicianship. His music speaks to the heart, and he juxtaposes outrage with hope, jolting us out of complacency into action. It’s powerful stuff, beautifully presented.

More info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

