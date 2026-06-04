Reading, singing, running, walking, learning, more for your West Seattle Thursday!

Thanks to Stewart L. for the photo of sea lions seen early today at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. Here are our highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

FREE PLAYSPACE: Church of the Nazarene‘s free drop-in space is open until noon. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

THURSDAY KAYAK CLUB: 10 am with Alki Kayak Tours at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – details here if you want to set a reminder to join up next week!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Sale this week, too!

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

MEDICARE INFO: Got questions? Get answers, 11 am-noon at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

BLOOD DRIVE: 12:30-6 pm at Bethany Community Church (8600 9th SW) – check to see if appointments remain.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

DROP-IN CHESS: For young players, drop in to play starting at 4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT x DUB SEA FISH STICKS: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 5-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s a DubSea Fish Sticks (baseball team) takeover with their Crispy’s food truck plus team gear and tickets for the season that’s about to begin.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! West Seattle Book Club venue (see below) too.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run OR track workout.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Or – you can walk! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by The Roxbury Saints, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

KIDS’ KARAOKE AT THE SKYLARK: 5-10 pm, young singers get the mic, no cover, all welcome, at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: Multiple venues to read a book you brought and then chat, or not! 7-9 pm.

TALK WITH YOUR LEGISLATORS: 7 pm, all three 34th District legislators are expected to appear at the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meeting in White Center (1243 SW 112th)

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

TRIVIA AT THE VOID: 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight’s musical event at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) features BYO Vinyl night starting at 8 pm. 21+.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!