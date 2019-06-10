PARTY! West Seattle Farmers’ Market to celebrate 20th anniversary Sunday

(WSB photo, tweeted in February)

No, that’s by no means the most impressive view of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market – but it’s a reminder that the market is open every Sunday, year-round, whatever the weather. And today we’ve received word that the WSFM next Sunday (June 16th) will also include a party – the market’s 20th anniversary! Here’s the announcement:

Cheers for 20 years! Dress in pink and help us celebrate delicious food, passionate vendors, devoted shoppers, and our incredible community partners at the market this Sunday!

Neighborhood Farmers Markets announces its 20-year celebration of the West Seattle Farmers Market.

“The West Seattle Farmers Market has always been close to my heart. The funding and community support it needed was found at the beginning and the West Seattle community has continued to support it since its inception,” says Chris Curtis, founder of Neighborhood Farmers Markets. “It was a tremendous amount of work to get this market open in 1999. I don’t remember ever being so tired planning on its opening and running the University District Farmers Market at the same time.”

The 20-year celebration will take place in the West Seattle Farmers Market at SW Alaska St & California Ave SW on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 10 AM – 2 PM.

Special events include:

• Chris Curtis, Founder of Neighborhood Farmers Markets, to ring the market opening bell.

• Cake! Come early for a slice. Decorate yourself with a market sticker and temporary tattoo.

• Share your love for the market and vendors with interactive appreciation stations near the market manager tent located in the middle of the market.

• Snap and share a photo of you at the market in our beet photo frame for a chance to win over $50 in market merchandize and prizes. Including $20 in market gift certificates, a West Seattle tote bag, drink bottle, and baby onesie. Runner up prizes for Kittitas Valley Greenhouse tomatoes and Little Prague pastries. Details for entry will be displayed at market near the beet frame.

“With the help of our amazing community of shoppers, the West Seattle market continues to hit historic sales records! We are so excited to celebrate the amazing growth of this market at our 20th Anniversary celebration and want to appreciate all those who support the market and our incredible vendors!” says Jonica Strongman, market manager, West Seattle and Columbia City farmers markets.