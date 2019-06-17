WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspected would-be burglar arrested with large knife

Thanks to the readers who messaged us about this publicly posted security-video clip showing a man trying a door with one hand, sizable knife in the other. Following up, we’ve matched it to an arrest made on Beach Drive early Saturday. The police report says:

I responded to a 911 call for an attempted burglary at 4xxx Beach Drive SW. The Victims … observed via a ring camera, an unknown male suspect, wearing a green jacket with a hood, with light pants, short brown hair and holding a large silver kitchen style knife in his hand. On the camera, the suspect … is seen walking up to the residence, looking into the window at the front door, then trying to open the door. After realizing the door was locked, (he) then walks away on foot in an unknown direction. The residents/victims said they did not recognize (him) and reported no one should have been coming over to their house at that time. Officers contacted (him) several blocks south of the original location. (him) was observed walking down and into another property. Officers found (him) inside of another private building located at 6xxx Beach Drive SW. (He) matched the description and had the knife in his possession. He was taken into custody. … (The suspect) had in his possession, black gloves and a black flashlight.

The 39-year-old suspect is still in the King County Jail. We’re checking with prosecutors to see if he had a bail hearing this afternoo.