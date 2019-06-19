CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Charge filed against suspected knife-holding would-be burglar

Two days after we reported on an attempted burglary in which the suspect was shown on security video holding a large knife in one hand while trying a door with the other, a charge has just been filed. 39-year-old Gabriel C. Putnam is charged with attempted residential burglary. The charging document clarifies that the break-in attempt happened in the 4800 block of Beach Drive SW (the police report and Twitter log had conflicting block numbers). It also says:

The Defendant attempted to enter the victim’s home through their front shortly after 4:30 in the morning. His actions were caught on the victim’s Ring doorbell camera, footage which also shows the Defendant trying the door handle of the residence, armed with a large kitchen style knife. Upon realizing the home was locked, the Defendant is seen walking away from the house. According to the Defendant’s PR interview prior to his first appearance. The Defendant came to Washington three weeks ago after saying with his family in Idaho for 6-8 months, and prior to this he had been homeless. The Defendant admitted to not having a fixed or permanent residence – indicating that he attempts to sleep in the Lake Washington area. The Defendant lacks significant ties to the Seattle and greater King County communities. The Defendant has no Washington State convictions, nor does he have any out of state convictions.

The probable-cause document lists his last-known permanent address as in Huntsville, Alabama. That document also recaps that after the residents of the first house called 911, police found Putnam outside a house in the 6000 block of Beach Drive “inside a pool building which appeared to be part of the home.” After arresting him, police asked him where the knife was; he said it was in the pool building, and that’s where they found it. When filing charges today, prosecutors asked that his bail be doubled to $20,000, and the judge agreed.