SUMMER SCHOOL! Invitation for all high-school students in West Seattle

Tomorrow’s the last day of classes at Seattle Public Schools. And again this year, local students who will be in 9th through 12th grades in the fall are invited to free summer school at West Seattle High School – to catch up, to get a head start, and more. It starts in less than 2 weeks, so sign up fast! Here’s the announcement we just received from summer-school administrator Sandi Whiton:

West Seattle High School is excited to offer summer school in the month of July for ALL West Seattle students from Chief Sealth and WSHS! Our program runs from July 8 to August 2, Mondays through Fridays. Instructional days are Mondays-Thursdays, with Fridays as tutoring, extra instructional time, and makeup days. Times of your specific classes will be issued once registration has closed, so please sign up as soon as possible.

We are offering some amazing classes this year for rising 10th-12th graders, including credit recovery in most subjects, grade repair, and 1st time credits, and we have ELL support as well. Additionally, we are offering FREE SAT Prep that will count as a .5 elective credit. Last year, this class raised our student’s SAT scores by an average of 150 points! We are also offering Strength and Conditioning for Athletes with our coaches and former college athletic trainer, and even a 1.0 CTE credit for your summer job if you’re willing to do some additional reflections and a few meetings with our CTE teacher. All of these things will help you get ahead of the game, ready to graduate on time, and move on to all the amazing things you want to do with your life.

Rising 9th Graders can register for first-time-take courses such as: Pre-Algebra/Intro to Programming, Geometry, PE, Health, and SAT Prep. We are also offering Spanish as a P/NP course if you would like to receive extra support transitioning into high-school-level Spanish. With the 24 credit graduation requirement, it’s a great idea to begin high school with credits already established.

We’d love for you to join us! Please register online: forms.gle/5AmE3L3ChnuMbMt9A

For questions, please contact your counselor at your school or the Summer School Counselor, Ms. Erica Nguyen at etnguyen@seattleschools.org

We wish you the best and hope to see you in summer school on July 8!