REMINDER: Water shutoff, ‘noisy’ work tonight in SDOT project zone

SDOT sends this reminder about a water shutoff tonight, as noted earlier in the most-recent update on the Avalon/35th project:

In coordination with our work to replace the water main on 35th Ave SW, SPU will complete their first water shutoff tonight to cut the water main and install a temporary bypass in preparation for connecting the new water main. The shutoff will take place from 9 PM to 6 AM for neighbors living on 35th Ave SW and 36th Ave SW from SW Snoqualmie St to SW Avalon Way.

If your water is scheduled to be shut off, you should have already received a door hanger/ flyer from SPU.

Crews will use a temporary noise permit to complete this work and you can expect this work to be noisy as SPU crews cut and replace pipes throughout the course of the evening. SPU is doing this work at night to minimize the impacts of the water shut off.

If you have questions about this water shutoff, please contact SPU’s Utility Service Team at 206-684-5800.