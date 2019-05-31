AVALON/35TH PROJECT: SDOT’s update on what’s happening and what’s next, including first water shutoff

That’s the newest map from SDOT, accompanying the weekly update just in for the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project:

Work on SW Avalon Way from SW Yancy St to SW Genesee St (Zone B) is substantially complete until final paving! Please stay tuned for updates on the final paving schedule for Zone B.

Crews continue to work on base repairs on the west side of SW Avalon Way from SW Manning St to SW Charlestown St (Zone A). Additional base paving is scheduled for the week of June 3. During construction, we will maintain access to SW Orleans St.

Current side street closures in zone A:

SW Manning St is temporarily closed between 30th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way

SW Charlestown St is closed at SW Avalon Way to complete drainage and water main work and eventual preparation for paving. Local access will be maintained to the alley (30th Ave SW). Businesses are open. Follow signs for Avalon Business District parking off SW Avalon Way.

SW Andover St will be closed at SW Avalon Way as soon as Monday, June 3 and up to a few weeks. This will allow crews to conduct utility work and pavement reconstruction. Crews will need to work across multiple lanes of traffic in the intersection for a few weeks. We will continue to maintain one lane in each direction on SW Avalon Way.

Crews continue to trench and lay the new water main on the east side of 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St (Zone E). We will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction on 35th Ave SW between Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Alaska St through approximately November 2019.

Our first water shutdown will take place the evening of June 4 from 9 PM to 6 AM. If you are impacted by this shutdown, SPU should have notified you with a door hanger or flyer. If you have questions about, or experience problems with, your water service, contact SPU’s 24/7 Operations Response Center at 206-386-1800.