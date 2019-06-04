PROTECTING WILDLIFE: Seal Sitters volunteer training soon

(Photo courtesy Seal Sitters)

Space is still available in Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network‘s June 15th volunteer training. Here’s the announcement:

Interested in protecting seals and other marine mammals? Seal Sitters’ first training of the year will be held on Saturday, June 15th, in the front meeting room of the Alki UCC from 10 AM – Noon. If you would like to volunteer, this training qualifies you for on-the-beach duty in our territory from Brace Point through the Duwamish River including Harbor Island. As a member of NOAA’s West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network, we respond to reports of any marine mammal on the beaches in those areas. Harbor Seal “pupping season” is now underway in Washington and runs from late June – September in our area.

An RSVP is required to attend. Please use this link for more details including instructions on how to RSVP.