Nola’s Events, Catering & Soirees: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome a new sponsor – Nola’s Events, Catering & Soirees!

(Nola Nevers, center, with Kitchen Lead Lisa Methven and Lead Event Coordinator Tarrahan Swanson)

Nola Nevers, owner of Nola’s Events, Catering & Soirees, has been a West Seattle resident and business owner for almost 30 years. As a single mom to her son Blaze, she spent many years raising her son in this community and growing her business. She has become one of Seattle’s top Caterers and Event Planners with a flair for food, floral design, and decor. You will often see her at the Farmers’ Market, picking out locally sourced organic foods for her dishes or enjoying local fare at one of our many fabulous eateries. Cooking has been her passion since she was a small girl and she still has her first cookbook that she got from sending in cereal-box tops. After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu in New York, she was hooked for life.

Nola’s Events is a woman-owned-and-operated Boutique Catering Business with the goal of elevating the catered experience by providing our clients with fabulous organic, local and seasonal foods, personalized menus, and friendly and professional service. Her clients often comment that they feel like guests at their own event which keeps them coming back again and again!

Nola is very active in the West Seattle Community and loves the opportunity to give back to organizations she supports, such as the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, the West Seattle Garden Tour, and the West Seattle Food Bank. Her recent WSFB live auction donation for a Tapas Party for 10 guests at her home recently raised over $1,000 for families in need!

Some of Nola’s Events‘ favorite parties are Private Affairs, Fundraising Events, Intimate or Lavish Weddings, Corporate Events, Graduation Parties, Milestone Birthdays, and, as she’s soon to be a Grandma for the first time, Baby Showers!

Visit our website to read testimonials, see photos and our blog at NolasEvents.com.

“We look forward to assisting you with your next event and making it truly memorable.” -Bon Appetit, Nola

